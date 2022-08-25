See the Kardashian-Jenner Family Step Out in Style to Support Kylie Cosmetics' New Ulta Launch

Watch : Kylie Jenner's 25 BEST Beauty Looks

The Kardashian-Jenner crew always shows up and shows out for the ones they love.

On Aug. 24, Kylie Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss in Ulta stores.

The 25-year-old hit the red carpet in a white custom Kwame Adusei dress with matching heels. She completed her look with diamond earrings as she pulled her hair into a bun.

Soon after arriving at the star-studded event, Kylie received support from her immediate family, including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian, who both lit up the room in pink ensembles.

But perhaps the real style star of the night was Kylie's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. When visiting the beauty store, the VIP guest proved to have an eye for style while wearing a sparkling silver outfit accessorized with black sunglasses and a silver clutch.

During the event, Kylie opened up about the impact her daughter has had on her life thus far. "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Whenever Stormi's around, I always feel confident."