Olivia Rodrigo Performs With Billy Joel After That "Deja Vu" Shout-Out

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Talks FULL CIRCLE Moment at Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel's epic duet is everything good 4 u.

On Aug. 24, the "We Didn't Start the Fire" singer, 73, brought out Olivia, 19, as a surprise guest during his show at New York City's Madison Square Garden after she referenced him in her 2021 single "Deja Vu."

"I'm going to bring up another young musician. This is a very talented singer-songwriter," he said before naming some of the awards the Sour singer has won. "I like her music and so do my kids. Please say hello to Olivia Rodrigo."

As Olivia took the stage, she thanked the legendary singer for having her, adding, "I'm such a huge fan and I couldn't have written the next one without you, so thank you."

The two then performed Olivia's single "Deja Vu," in which she sings, "I'll bet that she knows Billy Joel / ‘Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl.'"