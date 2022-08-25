RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and Boyfriend Sanjit Das Go Instagram Official

Watch : Sutton Stracke Dishes on Looking for Love & RHOBH Drama

Sutton Stracke's found herself a new man.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her romance with former Jeopardy! contestant Sanjit Das Instagram official by sharing a sweet selfie of themselves on Aug. 24.

Sutton captioned the post, "Good things do come out of #rhobh," followed by a diamond emoji. Several of her RHOBH co-stars shared their joy for the happy couple in the comments, including Kyle Richards, who commented, "Yessss," while Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, "I take ALL CREDIT."

Sutton—who was previously married to ex-husband Christian Stracke— and Sanjit first met through a dating app, and later went on a date on the Bravo show's July 27 episode.

Despite the date's success, Sutton still wasn't sure where their relationship stood when she gave E! News' Daily Pop an update on her love life the next day.

"He's so sweet and he's very calm-tempered," she told host Loni Love and guest host Adam Rippon on July 28 before adding, "I can't decide, 'Are we in the friend zone or not?'"