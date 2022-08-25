The Boys Welcomes Supernatural Alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan For Season 4

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially one of The Boys.

The Supernatural alum will join season four of the Prime Video series in an undisclosed role. The Boys' official Twitter account confirmed the news Aug. 25, sharing a picture of Jeffrey asking to wear some tights.

"Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4," the caption reads. "Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though."

While there's no word on the tights, Jeffrey, who is filming The Walking Dead spin-off Dead City, is still excited to join the series. "Can't tell you how excited I am!" he tweeted. "Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules. No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!"

This moment has been months in the making, with showrunner Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural, telling E! News in June that he and Jeffrey were already in talks. "We're trying to figure out something for season four," Eric said. "Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that."