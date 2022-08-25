How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch : Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time

Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.

The development comes five months after Tom and Katie announced they were getting a divorce. Until now, they had managed to remain on good terms and continued to hang out with one another long after the separation had already begun. As recently as last week, the reality TV stars were even considering celebrating their upcoming sixth wedding anniversary together.

As Katie put it on the Aug. 19 episode of her podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, "I don't think there's any rules."