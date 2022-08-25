TV Scoop Awards 2022

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Trouble in West Hollywood? Find out why Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss may be causing problems for exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

Aug 25, 2022
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time

Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.

The development comes five months after Tom and Katie announced they were getting a divorce. Until now, they had managed to remain on good terms and continued to hang out with one another long after the separation had already begun. As recently as last week, the reality TV stars were even considering celebrating their upcoming sixth wedding anniversary together. 

As Katie put it on the Aug. 19 episode of her podcast You're Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, "I don't think there's any rules." 

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Everything We Know

Appearing alongside Katie on the same podcast, Tom added that while he's not "happier than I've ever been," he's extremely "optimistic and grateful" for where he and Katie were at. "I'm happy that we're still close," Tom continued. "I think relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Raquel, for her part, also recently got out of a long-term relationship. She and her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy split in Dec. 2021, just seven months after getting engaged. Since then, James has started dating girlfriend Ally Lewber, while Raquel has been more focused on herself. As she told Katie in April on another podcast episode, "I do feel like being single isn't a bad thing. I think it's a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really, really like and to date people."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is currently in production. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

