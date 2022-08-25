Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Flash Deal: Get $129 Worth of Products for Just $39

If you're familiar with Fenty Beauty, you know these are the best of the best products. If you want to get familiar, here are some individual reviews of each product in the bundle.

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Reviews

"Amazing mascara my holy grail. Lasts all day no dry fallout particles. Lifts and makes eyes lash look full and beautiful," a shopper said.

Another gushed, "I've been trying so many different mascaras, from Mac to Chanel and everything clumps, everything dries up in the tube within a few weeks, they all rub off on my face. I applied this on my lashes and I could see and feel a difference immediately. I am ordering three more right now. I'm so happy with this mascara. I never leave reviews but I just had to. And I am not someone who wears much makeup.. mostly only mascara and eyeliner. I want to try everything now based off of the quality of this mascara. Thank you again!"

Gloss Bomb Cream Doubletake Lip Duo Reviews

A Fenty Beauty fan gushed, "I have purchased nearly every color and every type of gloss. It's in my opinion the best out there!"

"Best Gloss Ever. The formula is so smooth and hydrating. The shine is beautiful. No one could regret buying this," a shopper insisted.

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Undefeated Reviews

"Creamy non-greasy amazing texture perfect shade the most beautiful lipstick ever used," a shopper reviewed.

Another person wrote, "Ok this lip stain is incredible! The color is vibrant and it is so DURABLE I honestly don't need to reapply. I LOVE IT!"

Baby What It Dew Travel-Size Makeup Refreshing Spray Reviews

A shopper raved, "Baby What It Dew!! It's Amazing!! I use it Every day!! I have Noticed that My Pores are Smaller, Skin Looks Nicer without Makeup!!! It's the BESTEST."

Another Fenty Beauty customer wrote, "Love. Not only does it feel clean and refreshing, but it also helps to keep your makeup in place during a night out or during the day too. So nice!"

Flash Nap Instant Revival Priming Eye Gel-Cream + Eye Massage Tool Reviews

"Since I've started using this on my under eye dark spots day and night for about a week now every morning I go in to my 5am job I get so many compliments on looking awake and flawless," a shopper explained.

Someone else reviewed, "I love this product. I have only been using it for a little less than a month and I have already see a change in my under eyes. My favorite eye gel, ever!"

If you're looking for another great beauty buy, check out this two for the price of one Benefit Cosmetics Brow Gel deal.