Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Finally Did the Viral Relationship Quiz—and It’s a Must-See

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put their love to the test.
The jOBS actor, 44, shared a hilarious video of himself and his wife participating in the viral relationship challenge, where they had to answer questions pertaining to their romance without seeing each other's responses.
"Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late," Ashton captioned the Aug. 24 Instagram video. "But it made us laugh."
In the clip, the couple—who tied the knot in 2015—both agreed that Ashton was the first one in the relationship to say, "I love you," and is "more patient." The former That 70s Show co-stars also agreed that Mila, 39, "has more clothes," is "never wrong," is a "bigger baby when sick" and "is more annoying when hungry."
The adorable video caught the attention of actress Alanna Masterson, who erupted in laughter, commenting, "Hahahahahahaha."
Fans also couldn't help but rave about how relatable Ashton and Mila were. One Instagram user commented, "This is so sweet. I love how genuine you guys are," while another wrote, "Not only the best couple, but genuinely good humans."
Mila and Ashton—who share daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5—have always been known to be honest with their fans.
Last year, the pair raised a few eyebrows when they shared their family's bathing habits. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Mila noted during a July 2021 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. "But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles."
The Bad Moms actress also admitted that she didn't bathe her children every day, saying, "I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever."
As for Ashton? "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," he admitted. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."
While fans didn't take the hygiene revelation too well, the couple poked fun at the backlash.
In Aug. 2021, Mila and Ashton shared a video of themselves fully clothed in a bathroom, showing the glassy shower door covered with steam. "It's water! It's water," the Black Swan star explained, while Ashton jokingly said, "You're putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?"