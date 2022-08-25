Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Finally Did the Viral Relationship Quiz—and It’s a Must-See

Watch : Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put their love to the test.

The jOBS actor, 44, shared a hilarious video of himself and his wife participating in the viral relationship challenge, where they had to answer questions pertaining to their romance without seeing each other's responses.

"Grandma and Grandpa hopped on a trend 3 months late," Ashton captioned the Aug. 24 Instagram video. "But it made us laugh."

In the clip, the couple—who tied the knot in 2015—both agreed that Ashton was the first one in the relationship to say, "I love you," and is "more patient." The former That 70s Show co-stars also agreed that Mila, 39, "has more clothes," is "never wrong," is a "bigger baby when sick" and "is more annoying when hungry."

The adorable video caught the attention of actress Alanna Masterson, who erupted in laughter, commenting, "Hahahahahahaha."

Fans also couldn't help but rave about how relatable Ashton and Mila were. One Instagram user commented, "This is so sweet. I love how genuine you guys are," while another wrote, "Not only the best couple, but genuinely good humans."