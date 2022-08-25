TV Scoop Awards 2022

Heather Rae El Moussa Fires Back at Critic Who Says She Made Husband Tarek Her "Entire Personality"

Heather Rae El Moussa clapped back after a social media user wrote the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality." Read her response.

Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight. 

After a Twitter user claimed the Selling Sunset star made her husband Tarek El Moussa "her entire personality," Heather clapped back.

"No girl, It's called true love," she replied. "That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there."

Heather, 34, and Tarek, 41, started dating in July 2019 and got engaged one year later. They then tied the knot in October 2021.

And soon, they'll be growing their family. In July, Heather and Tarek announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The Flip or Flop star is already dad to daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself," Heather wrote on Instagram July 15. "It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with [sic] come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being pregnant."

Heather has shared her road to motherhood with her fans. "I've been really open about my pregnancy journey-we've been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to… having an all natural pregnancy," she wrote on Instagram July 19. "You just never know what life has in store for you."

Baby El Moussa is due to arrive in early 2023, and Tarek and Heather can't wait to meet him.

"Love this woman more than the world and love our little boy already so much," the Flipping 101 host wrote on Instagram Aug. 19. "Can't wait for our next chapter together but for now it's daily stomach kisses and putting my head to her belly."

