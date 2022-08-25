TV Scoop Awards 2022

Exclusive

Kylie Jenner’s Response to When She Feels Most Confident Will Warm Your Heart

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event in Los Angeles, Kylie Jenner revealed the people that unknowingly help give her confidence. See her answer below.

Kylie Jenner's role as a mom has given her all the self-assurance she's ever needed.
 
The Kardashians star—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 6-month-old baby boy with Travis Scott—recently revealed the secret behind her inner confidence. As for when she feels the Kylie Cosmetics founder feels it the most?
 
"Probably when I'm with my kids," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Ulta Beauty x Kylie Cosmetics Event for the launch for the Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss Aug. 24. "Whenever my kids are around, I feel confident. Whenever Stormi's around, I always feel confident."
 
And as a mom herself, Kylie also revealed that there will always be one person she leans on the most for the most amazing advice: her mom Kris Jenner. As for what the matriarch's best piece advice might have been thus far? Well, it's hard to say since she is always dishing out gems.
 
Sharing that her mom gives "so much," advice about life constantly, Kylie added, "I can't even pinpoint one thing. I call her for everything."

And if you're wondering when the mom of two feels the most beautiful, as Kylie shared, it's either when she is "completely undone," or "completely done up," adding that there simply isn't an in-between.

"I feel really beautiful when I like right when I get off the shower, and I feel nice and fresh and clean," she said during the Los Angeles event for the Ulta Beauty exclusive gloss—available in six shades—adding, "And then I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this."
 
Reporting by Francesca Amiker

