Revolve's Beauty Sale Is On: Save on Best-Selling Products From ILIA, Sunday Riley, OUAI & More

For a limited time only, you can save 15% off shopper-loved makeup, skincare and hair care at Revolve.

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 25, 2022 11:00 AM
Ecomm, Revolve Beauty SaleRevolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Waiting for Labor Day weekend to shop some good deals? Well, if makeup, skincare and hair care are at the top of your shopping list, we're here to tell you that you don't have to wait. In fact, there's a major beauty sale going on right now where you can snag items from top brands at a nice discount.

The Revolve Beauty Sale is on and nearly everything is on sale for 15% off. Whether you're looking to fill your makeup bag with new products for the holiday weekend coming up or you want to start getting your skin ready for fall, you can find anything you need and more at a discounted price. Plus, Revolve carries some of the best brands in makeup, skincare and hair care including Supergoop!, Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, ILIA, OUAI, Sunday Riley, Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Bioderma, Tower 28 COSRX and more.

Nearly everything is on sale, so you're sure to find something you need or want to try. All you have to do is enter the code BEAUTY15 at checkout to get your discount.

Be sure to check out the  Revolve Beauty Sale today. We've rounded up a few things we'll be buying during the sale. See our picks below.

read
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

This game changing sunscreen from Supergoop! was made to be invisible, weightless and skin-smoothing. It glides right on, goes on clear and feels so velvety smooth. It's no wonder so many shoppers are raving about it. Best part is, it's on sale now for $31 with the promo code.

$36
$31
Revolve

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum 15ml

This Vitamin C serum from Sunday Riley was made to give you a brighter and more radiant complexion while reducing the appearance of dark spots and discoloration. One reviewer called it "magic," while another loved it so much, they reordered it twice.

$43
$37
Revolve

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a shopper-fave lotion for its addictive scent. It also contains ingredients to help tighten and smooth the skin. Right now, you can get it on sale for $41.

$48
$41
Revolve

Ouai Leave-In Conditioner

Ouai's Leave-In Conditioner works wonders at detangling and fighting frizz. Just a couple of spritzes after you shower and your hair will be super soft, smooth and shiny once dry. As a bonus, the product smells really nice. Total compliment-getter. Right now, you can get it on sale for $24.

$28
$24
Revolve

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

The COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream was made to heal, nourish and boost your skin's radiance. It's made with snail mucin which the brand claims can help brighten and repair damage. It's a best-selling moisturizer that Revolve reviewers love. One wrote, "This stuff is excellent! It's a very light moisturizer thatwon't clog your pores. I've used K Beauty brands for many years, even before the trend became popular in the U.S., and this is one of the best products I've used."

 

 

$26
$22
Revolve

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

The best-selling Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 is an all-in-one product that blends skincare, makeup and sun protection perfectly that you get all three in just one step. It's lightweight, moisturizing and gives your skin a beautiful dewy glow. Plus, it's super easy to apply. If you're feeling lazy, you can apply it with your hands like a serum and you'll be good to go.

$46
$39
Revolve

Surratt Relevee Lash Curler

The award-winning Surratt Relevee Lash Curler is not your average lash curler. In fact, numerous reviewers say this works like no other, with one even describing it as "mind blowing." As they wrote, "AMAZING! It works so quickly and stays super long! My mom even asked me if I got fake lashes. Totally recommend this life changer."

 

$36
$31
Revolve

Amika Mighty Mini Styler

This small but mighty flat iron by Amika is perfect for travel or touch-ups throughout the day. It even comes with a matching travel pouch for your convenience. With the discount code, you can get it on sale for $25.

$29
$25
Revolve

Lilah B. Lovingly Lip Tinted Lip Oil

Lilah B.'s luxurious tinted lip oils are made with nourishing and good-for-your-skin ingredients like Bilberry Seed Oil, Milk Thistle Extract, and Vitamin E to provide anti-aging benefits while giving your lips a nice shine. There are three shades to choose from.

$30
$25
Revolve

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Touchland's Power Mists are hand sanitizers with a "skin-first formulate" that not only kills germs but moisturizes your skin at the same time. It's made with non-sticky ingredients like aloe vera and essential oils, comes in sleek packaging and is available in several scents.

$9
$8
Revolve

Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out the Bed Bath & Beyond Warehouse Clearout Sale with deals up to 80% off.

