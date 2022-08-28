Lizzo Just Lit up the 2022 MTV VMAs Like a Crystal Ball

It’s about damn time for Lizzo’s red carpet arrival at the 2022 MTV VMAs. See her show up in style at the Prudential Center ahead of her performance.

Lizzo just took a DNA test, turns out she's 100% well dressed.

The "Tempo" singer arrived on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Aug. 28 in a striking blue ensemble. Lizzo's head-turning look was made complete with a navy Jean Paul Gaultier gown, gold Jennifer Fisher jewelry and a matching blue lip.

Lizzo won't just be stepping on the red carpet tonight. The 34-year-old will take the stage for a performance of her hit "2 Be Loved"—and possibly claim some awards. This year, Lizzo is nominated for four categories: Song of the Year, Video for Good and Best Pop, all for her song "About Damn Time," as well as Artist of the Year.

Lizzo's anticipated performance follows up her 2019 show at the MTV VMAs—where she rocked the house by singing "Good as Hell" and took a tequila shot on stage while doing it.

At the time, Lizzo gave an empowering speech in their middle of her iconic performance.

"Let me talk to you for a second. I'm tired of the bulls--t and I don't have to know your story to know you're tired of the bulls--t too," she said on stage. "It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back am I right?"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She continued, "So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell. We deserve to feel good as hell."

Three years later and we are feeling good as hell about Lizzo's anticipated show tonight.

