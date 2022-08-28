Lizzo Just Lit up the 2022 MTV VMAs Like a Crystal Ball

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

Lizzo just took a DNA test, turns out she's 100% well dressed.

The "Tempo" singer arrived on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Aug. 28 in a striking blue ensemble. Lizzo's head-turning look was made complete with a navy Jean Paul Gaultier gown, gold Jennifer Fisher jewelry and a matching blue lip.

Lizzo won't just be stepping on the red carpet tonight. The 34-year-old will take the stage for a performance of her hit "2 Be Loved"—and possibly claim some awards. This year, Lizzo is nominated for four categories: Song of the Year, Video for Good and Best Pop, all for her song "About Damn Time," as well as Artist of the Year.

Lizzo's anticipated performance follows up her 2019 show at the MTV VMAs—where she rocked the house by singing "Good as Hell" and took a tequila shot on stage while doing it.

At the time, Lizzo gave an empowering speech in their middle of her iconic performance.