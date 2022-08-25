Kristen Stewart, Paris Hilton and More Celebrate Demi Lovato’s Birthday With Epic Party

Watch : Why Demi Lovato Adopted She/Her Pronouns Again

Dirty (and delicious) 30.

Demi Lovato rang in her 30th birthday alongside her best friends, including Paris Hilton, and was surprised with an epic four-tiered birthday cake at the party.

As seen in several Instagram Stories posted Aug. 23, Demi was presented with a custom designed Celebration Cake by SusieCakes—vanilla with colorful sugar confetti—with inspo from the artist's new album, Holy Fvck, including swirls of black, red and silver with "Happy Dirty 30 Demi" written on it.

Kristen Stewart and Ashley Benson and Maika Monroe joined in on the fun and posed for silly pics, which hairstylist CJ Romero shared on Aug. 24.

Demi and Paris also snapped a selfie during the bash, which the pop star—who performed at the Paris In Love star's 2021 wedding to Carter Reum—shared on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, on Demi's actual birthday, Paris posted a series of photos of the pals, calling the Disney alum a "true and loyal friend."