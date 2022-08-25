One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Makes Rare Comment About Zayn Malik

Watch : Louis Tomlinson Quizzed on 1D Fame

Louis Tomlinson is giving directioners the content they need.

The boy band star replied to a fan on Twitter with a rare comment about former member Zayn Malik. When the fan asked how it felt like to see Zayn singing One Direction songs, Louis answered, "It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days."

Zayn—who infamously quit One Direction in 2015—posted a 30-second clip on Instagram Aug. 15 of himself singing a verse of the band's hit "Night Changes."

Fans gushed over the video with one writing, "NIGHT CHANGES!??YOUR VOICE!??? YOU!????" Another user commented, "zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen."

When Zayn left One Direction, he shared in a 2015 interview with The FADER that the band's music was not his taste.Zayn added, "As much as I was in that band, and I loved everything that we did, that's not music that I would listen to."