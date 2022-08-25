Where Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Stand Amid Their Breakup

Watch : DWTS Pros Emma Slater & Sasha Farber SPLIT

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber may have had their last dance, but there isn't bad blood on the dance floor.

Although the Dancing With the Stars pros have parted ways after four years of marriage, a source exclusively tells E! News they have kept things "amicable."

"They still get along," the source says. "They're figuring things out but there's no bad blood and they are still friends."

As for when their romance came to a close, the source shares that Emma and Sasha have been split for several months.

The source explains that they were in "different places" of their lives, but they still have a lot of shared experiences, adding, "They share dogs and they are still continuing to work together." (After all, the pair did tour together in early 2022 for the Dancing With the Stars Live tour.)

News of Emma and Sasha's breakup comes nearly six years after he proposed to her during a 2016 episode of DWTS. At the time, Emma took to Instagram to celebrate their engagement, writing that it was "the biggest day of my life."