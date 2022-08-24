Watch : Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz

Your Honor, Kim Kardashian is guilty of totally killing this legal quiz.

The SKIMS founder and Hillary Clinton went head-to-head in a quiz on legal matters—and Kim took home the win.

As seen in footage obtained by People and shared on Aug. 23, Hillary and Kim sat across from one another while Hillary's daughter Chelsea Clinton asked both of them questions referring to law. During the game, which was filmed as part of Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple+ TV series Gutsy, Kim and Hillary would try to press their individual buzzer first to answer the question. Bottom line: Kim won the game after hitting her buzzer and answering correctly 11 times.

Reflecting on her mom's performance, Chelsea noted, "I think it's also she just needs to work on her reaction time. Sometimes, I could see that my mom knew what the answer was but she just wouldn't hit the buzzer in time."