The Overhead Headphones Everyone Is Wearing Plus 5 More Affordable Options

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Hot girl walks aren't just for getting some exercise anymore. They're turning into runways. When you're on your hot girl walk, you've probably noticed fellow hot girls in their chic activewear sets, onesies, or tennis skirts. And the trending accessory of the moment? Overhead headphones. We've gone from AirPods to wired headphones coming back to it-girls and guys everywhere loving the '90s-inspired overhead headphone look.

AirPod Max headphones are trending right now, and they come in five chic colors. These headphones feature memory foam ear cushions and spatial audio for theater-like sound. You can also switch between noise cancellation mode to completely block out noise and transparency mode to hear the world around you while enjoying your music. With all of these cool features, they're definitely an investment. So we've rounded up five other affordable overhead headphone options, making it easy for you to listen to your music or podcasts at any price point.

Scroll below for six high-quality headphones that double as trending accessories.