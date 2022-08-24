Christian Slater Is Going Evil—Again: Find Out His Latest Villainous Role

Watch : Christian Slater Praises Glenn Close After Golden Globes Nomination

Christian Slater has found his next villain role.

The actor is slated to star in the Disney+ live-action television adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles as Mulgarath, an evil, shape-shifting ogre. Based on the series of bestselling books, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace children, who move into the abandoned Spiderwick estate with their recently divorced mother. In the house, the kids find a book written by their great-uncle that details the existence of fairies. Slater's character, Mulgarath, will go to great lengths to steal the field guide.

The series was announced on November 2021's Disney+ Day, with the streamer describing the show as a "modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure."

The series' authors Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, who wrote the original Spiderwick Chronicles books, will serve as two of the executive producers, and Kat Coiro (She-Hulk) will direct the first two episodes.