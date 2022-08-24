Harvey Weinstein Granted Right to Appeal Rape and Sexual Assault Case Amid 23-Year Prison Sentence

Watch : Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Federal Prison

Harvey Weinstein is moving forward in his quest to overturn his rape and criminal sexual act conviction.

On Aug. 19, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore of the New York State Court of Appeals granted the disgraced producer a leave to appeal his highly publicized case, according to an order obtained by E! News. A court spokesperson told NBC News that oral arguments are expected to begin next year and will be made before the entire court.

The decision means a court will hear arguments from both Weinstein's legal team and state prosecutors and choose to either to uphold his conviction or reverse the previous ruling, vacate or modify his convicted charges and order a new trial.

"I am innocent of these charges, and I am so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart of this," Weinstein, 70, said in a statement provided to E! News. "Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end. I look forward to this opportunity to be heard by the New York Court of Appeals."