What the Stars of Hulu's Mike Want to Say to Mike Tyson and Don King

Watch : Hulu's Mike Stars Get Real on Portraying Mike Tyson & Don King

Trevante Rhodes wishes he could have gone at least one round with the champ.

Rhodes plays embattled former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in Hulu's Mike, premiering Aug. 25, and he laments the fact that he wasn't able to touch gloves with Tyson in order to prepare.

"It would have been great for me to train with Mike, from just a feeling standpoint," Rhodes exclusively told E! News. "Just as energy, you know what I mean? You'd have the opportunity to feel that heat with somebody to be able to convey it just a little bit better. Maybe one day."

As for what he would do if he did come face to face with Tyson? "I would like to give him a hug and ask him how he's doing."

For those not caught up on the drama, on Aug. 6, Tyson spoke out against the series and warned it was completely unauthorized. "Don't let Hulu fool you," Tyson wrote on Instagram. "I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me."

At Hulu's Television Critics Tour panel Aug. 4, Mike showrunner Karen Gist explained she and the other writers wanted to "tell an unbiased story and have the audience decide what they think or feel."