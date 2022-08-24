How Josh Peck Survived the Curse of Child Star Fame

Watch : Josh Peck Shares TikTok Tips for Success!

The life of a child star has its fair share of ups and downs, and Josh Peck knows he's lucky to have survived the curse of child stardom.

Following the success of his fellow Nickelodeon star and friend Jennette McCurdy's tell-all memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, the actor dished all about his own child star trials and tribulations exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.

"I'm really lucky to have a great mom who sort of instilled this strong foundation for me early on," the How I Met Your Father star told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and guest host Jessie James Decker on August 24.

Unlike his goody two shoes Drake & Josh character Josh Nichols, Peck got up to a naughty thing or two during his Nickelodeon days, a topic which he discusses in his own book, Happy People Are Annoying, which released earlier this year.

"I sort of detail in the book that I certainly went through my three or four years of totally sowing my wild oats, being a cliché, having some regrettable behavior," he shared. "It just was before camera phones. I was lucky."