Sylvester Stallone Covers Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin Amid Divorce

Watch : Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorce After 25 Years

Sylvester Stallone's new body ink is causing quite a stir.

Days before his wife, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce Aug. 19, the actor had his massive bicep tattoo of her face covered with an image of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.

Though images of Sylvester's new ink surfaced days before news of their divorce went public, a publicist for the Golden Globe winner denied that there were any marital issues between the couple, telling the Daily Mail Aug. 22 that Sylvester "intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable."

The rep added, "Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

However, after 25 years of marriage, Jennifer, 54, filed for divorce from Sylvester, 76, last week, according to legal records obtained by E! News.

In a statement to E! News on Aug. 24, the Creed actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."