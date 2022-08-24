Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person

Watch : Debby Ryan DEBUNKS Chase Stokes Conspiracy

Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest.

The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."

"I went to eat at a Brazilian steakhouse in University City with some of my family members," Debby told E! News' The Rundown. "And years later Chase Stokes told me that he was our server and that we interacted."

The conspiracy first emerged on TikTok in 2020 when the series Outer Banks—where Chase portrays John B—premiered on Netflix. Fans circulated videos on comparing Debby and Chase's facial structure, using the morphing filter to seamlessly transition between the two celebs, showing off their similarities. One fan wrote on TikTok, "THEY HAVE THE SAME EYEBROWS AND FACE SHAPE."