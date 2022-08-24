Whitney Port Makes Interior Design Easy for You With Her Affordable Office Decor Picks

We interviewed Whitney Port because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Whitney is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. All of the products featured are from Whitney's curated collection with Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whitney Port has always had a chic, effortless sense of style, which also translates to interior design. The entrepreneur is in the process of renovating a home for Whitney Port Inc. Offices and she's taking us all along on the journey with the YouTube series Renovation Station With Whitney Port.

Aside from documenting the design process, Whitney is curating her own Amazon storefront with a selection of decor, furniture, and organizational pieces that she picked for her office. In an exclusive E! interview, Whitney explained, "I think that you should look at your office in the same way that you look at setting up your bedroom. You spend so much time in it and want it to make you happy. You want it to bring you joy and I feel like with Amazon that's such an approachable task."

The Hills alum elaborated, "Everyone knows that Amazon has a lot to offer, but I am excited to share how chic, amazing, and high-quality all of the products are. I really wanted this new headquarters to feel like a sanctuary, and, hopefully, I'm able to keep everything organized."

Even if you do not have an office, the items that Whitney curated work well in other spaces and with many design aesthetics. She said, "Whenever I create anything, I want you to be able to take the pieces and be able to make it your own no matter what it is. You can buy everything as a story and it can all work together. Or you can also pick and choose a few items and really make the space your own."

Whitney envisions her office as a sanctuary that's "calm, warm, and bright with some chic and beautiful pieces." If that sounds like the aesthetic you need in your life, check out Whitney's selections.