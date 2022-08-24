Why Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From Don't Worry Darling

Watch : Olivia Wilde Slams "VICIOUS" Custody Papers Incident

Olivia Wilde is breaking her silence over Shia LaBeouf's departure from Don't Worry Darling.

Back in April 2020, it was announced that LaBeouf would be starring opposite of Florence Pugh in Wilde's highly-anticipated psychological thriller. But, by that December, E! News learned the Transformers alum had been fired from the project, with Harry Styles replacing him in the role of Jack.

Now, Wilde spoke out for the first time about her decision to let LaBeouf go. "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work," she said in a recent interview with Variety. "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

Explaining that she valued a "safe, trusting environment," the director continued, "Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."