The Creator of Andor Explains Why It’s Unlike Anything Star Wars Fans Have Seen Before

You've never seen Star Wars like this.

In Andor, which premieres Sept. 21 on Disney+, Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassius Andor from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series is, in fact, a prequel and leads up to the events of the film.

When Tony Gilroy—who co-wrote Rogue One—was approached by LucasFilm in 2018 with their early plans for the prequel series, he disagreed with their vision and submitted his own concept...even though nobody really asked for it.

"It was such a crazy idea," he told Variety. "It was so radical, so out there."

Well, as it turns out, Lucasfilm loved it.

"I wanted to do it about real people," Gilroy explained. "They've made all this IP about the royal family, in essence. It's been great. But there's a billion, billion, billion other beings in the galaxy. There's plumbers and cosmeticians. Journalists! What are their lives like? The revolution is affecting them just as much as anybody else."