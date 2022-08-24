Vanessa Bryant Wins $16 Million in Lawsuit Against Los Angeles County Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Crash Pics

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant's legal battle against Los Angeles County officials has come to an end.

On Aug. 24, after nearly two weeks of testimony from first responders and Vanessa herself, a jury reached a verdict and ordered Los Angeles County to pay Vanessa $16 million in damages. According to an eyewitness, Vanessa cried as the verdict was read after the jury spent less than five hours in deliberations.

The jury also awarded co-plaintiff Chris Chester $15 million in damages. His wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton were among the nine people who died in the January 2020 helicopter crash. NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were also on board.

Lawyer Mira Hashmall, lead outside counsel for L.A. County in the case, said in a statement after the verdict, "We are grateful for the jury's hard work in this case. While we disagree with the jury's findings as to the County's liability, we believe the monetary award shows that jurors didn't believe the evidence supported the Plaintiffs' request of $75 million for emotional distress."

The statement said they will discuss next steps with their client, adding, "Meanwhile, we hope the Bryant and Chester families continue to heal from their tragic loss."