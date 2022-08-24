Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Explains His Blasé Reaction to That Near-Kiss

Warning: This story contains spoilers to season one of Selling the OC.
Tyler Stanaland is bringing chill surfer vibes to Selling the OC in more ways than one.
The real estate agent, who is married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow, found himself at the center of the debut season's biggest feud when Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss him. However, it wasn't the first time. "One night, Kayla did try and kiss me," the former pro surfer told the Reality TV with Kate Casey podcast Aug. 24. "And then it happened another night as well."
When Polly Brindle, Alex Hall and more found out about the near-kiss, they confronted the single mother. However, it was only after the feud divided the Oppenheim agents that Tyler decided to step in and speak with Kayla about her behavior—but why did it take so long?
Well, Tyler simply didn't want to make it a bigger deal than it already was. "Out of respect for [Kayla], I am just kind of trying to minimize it," he explained, "and brush past it so that there isn't drama."
Tyler noted that he eventually "set some hard lines and some boundaries" between him and Kayla, who apologized to him for disrespecting his marriage.
As for the rest of his female coworkers, Tyler anticipates some blowback from viewers who will see him, Polly, Alex and more cozying up in front of the cameras. "The hard part with that is, like Alex, Polly, me, Austin [Victoria], everybody, we're all really tight friends," he said. "There's a respect; no lines will ever be crossed. Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there."
Tyler added, "That's kind of what was upsetting about the whole Kayla thing is that line was crossed, or attempted to be crossed."
While some partners would step in and mark their territory, so to speak, Tyler doesn't anticipate his wife Brittany making an appearance if the show is renewed for a second season. That could change, but for now, Tyler said keeping Brittany and their home off-camera is the "one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."
Selling the OC is streaming on Netflix.