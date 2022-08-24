Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Explains His Blasé Reaction to That Near-Kiss

Watch : Selling the OC Cast REACTS to Selling Sunset Comparisons

Warning: This story contains spoilers to season one of Selling the OC.

Tyler Stanaland is bringing chill surfer vibes to Selling the OC in more ways than one.

The real estate agent, who is married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow, found himself at the center of the debut season's biggest feud when Kayla Cardona attempted to kiss him. However, it wasn't the first time. "One night, Kayla did try and kiss me," the former pro surfer told the Reality TV with Kate Casey podcast Aug. 24. "And then it happened another night as well."

When Polly Brindle, Alex Hall and more found out about the near-kiss, they confronted the single mother. However, it was only after the feud divided the Oppenheim agents that Tyler decided to step in and speak with Kayla about her behavior—but why did it take so long?

Well, Tyler simply didn't want to make it a bigger deal than it already was. "Out of respect for [Kayla], I am just kind of trying to minimize it," he explained, "and brush past it so that there isn't drama."