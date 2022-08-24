Kyle Richards Weighs in on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Drama With Melissa Gorga

Watch : Kyle Richards SPEECHLESS If THIS Celebrity Appeared on RHOBH

Kyle Richards believes you should always put family first.

That's why she said "it's such a shame" The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa Gorga chose to skip out on her co-star and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice's August 6 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I love both of them," she told E! News' Daily Pop on August 24, noting she thinks Melissa will one day regret her decision. "I became very close with both of them during the Ultimate Girls Trip. I actually do think she will. But I understand very well things happen with family and you make a decision in that moment, but you just can't get that time back."

She even revealed that Teresa and Melissa's familial struggles were the reason she began tuning in to RHONJ. "I could relate more to having siblings and family issues on the show and having to watch that play out," she told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and guest host Carnie Wilson. "So, I do feel like one day, she would regret that."