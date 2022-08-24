Olivia Wilde Shuts Down Rumored Feud With Don’t Worry Darling Co-Star Florence Pugh

Don't worry darling, there's no beef between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.
The House alum, 38, recently shared that she wanted Pugh to play the part of Alice in the upcoming psychological thriller—Wilde's second directorial foray—after seeing her performance in the 2019 horror film, Midsommar.
"I had been blown the f--k away by her," Wilde shared in an interview with Variety. "I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today.'"
As the first looks at Don't Worry Darling started to making the rounds, rumors began to surface that Wilde and Pugh were feuding, including a viral TikTok that noted that the Black Widow actress was not promoting the film on social media like her co-stars.
In fact, when the second trailer for the film dropped July 21, followers noticed that Pugh posted about another movie she's starring in, the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, on her Instagram Stories but still hadn't shared any footage from Don't Worry Darling.
Additionally, on July 30 Page Six reported that the Lady Macbeth actress was allegedly unhappy about Harry Styles' relationship with Wilde and Showbiz Galore said that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was paid nearly three times as much as she was for the film.
However, Wilde said she has not given any attention to the gossip, refuting the idea that Pugh, who plays the starring role in Don't Worry Darling, wasn't paid as much as her co-star.
"There has been a lot out there that I largely don't pay attention to," she told Variety. "But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me."
She added, "I'm a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it's something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims."