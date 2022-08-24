Olivia Wilde Shuts Down Rumored Feud With Don’t Worry Darling Co-Star Florence Pugh

Watch : Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!

Don't worry darling, there's no beef between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

The House alum, 38, recently shared that she wanted Pugh to play the part of Alice in the upcoming psychological thriller—Wilde's second directorial foray—after seeing her performance in the 2019 horror film, Midsommar.

"I had been blown the f--k away by her," Wilde shared in an interview with Variety. "I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today.'"

As the first looks at Don't Worry Darling started to making the rounds, rumors began to surface that Wilde and Pugh were feuding, including a viral TikTok that noted that the Black Widow actress was not promoting the film on social media like her co-stars.

In fact, when the second trailer for the film dropped July 21, followers noticed that Pugh posted about another movie she's starring in, the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, on her Instagram Stories but still hadn't shared any footage from Don't Worry Darling.