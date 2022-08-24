Kristin Cavallari and More Stars Who've Gotten Candid About Their Plastic Surgery Procedures

Honesty appears to be the breast policy in Kristin Cavallari's book.
The former Very Cavallari star recently opened up about getting a breast lift after a follower asked if her boobs were real during a candid Q&A on her Instagram Stories.
"Gonna keep it real with y'all," Kristin began her Aug. 23 post, alongside a photo of herself in a white string bikini. "Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."
The Hills alum—who shares Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 with ex Jay Cutler—didn't provide any additional details about undergoing the procedure. However, Kristin continued the conversation about beauty treatments, admitting she's "never done" Botox.
"It's not for me," she revealed. "But I've seen it look amazing on some people."
She continued, "My concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle."
The reality TV star pointed out that she's a "super animated" person and wants to show her facial expressions.
"Honestly," she added, "my lines don't bother me."
Kristin isn't the only celebrity to shed light on her plastic surgery. Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian and more A-listers have been open about the cosmetic procedures that help them look and feel their best.
But don't just take our word for it! Keep scrolling to see which celebs have admitted to going under the knife or getting work done.