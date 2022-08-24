Kristin Cavallari and More Stars Who've Gotten Candid About Their Plastic Surgery Procedures

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift

Honesty appears to be the breast policy in Kristin Cavallari's book.

The former Very Cavallari star recently opened up about getting a breast lift after a follower asked if her boobs were real during a candid Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

"Gonna keep it real with y'all," Kristin began her Aug. 23 post, alongside a photo of herself in a white string bikini. "Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."

The Hills alum—who shares Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 with ex Jay Cutler—didn't provide any additional details about undergoing the procedure. However, Kristin continued the conversation about beauty treatments, admitting she's "never done" Botox.

"It's not for me," she revealed. "But I've seen it look amazing on some people."

She continued, "My concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle."