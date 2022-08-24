Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

Watch : Rihanna Drops Fenty Beauty Collab With…Ketchup?

We have love on the brain over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's latest outing.

The couple—who welcomed their first child together in May—looked more fashionable than ever as they stepped out in New York City on Aug. 23. In photographs from the parents' night-out, Rih wore a navy blue sports jersey and checkered pants along with a snakeskin bag and white sunglasses. A$AP complemented the "Diamonds" singer's outfit by wearing a plain white T-shirt, blue Gucci slacks, and chunky sneakers. He topped off his fit with a black New York Yankees hat.

Since becoming parents, the two have been spotted on multiple occasions out and about in the Big Apple and are always dressed to the nines.

Rihanna and A$AP's outing comes less than a week after the 33-year-old rapper pleaded not guilty to felony assault.

The "Praise the Lord" rapper was charged after allegedly assaulting a former friend with a firearm in November 2021, according to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office obtained by E! News on Aug. 15.