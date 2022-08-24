TV Scoop Awards 2022

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a parents’ night-out in NYC. See the photos.

By Daisy Maldonado Aug 24, 2022 6:06 PMTags
RihannaCelebritiesA$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna Drops Fenty Beauty Collab With…Ketchup?

We have love on the brain over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's latest outing. 

The couple—who welcomed their first child together in May—looked more fashionable than ever as they stepped out in New York City on Aug. 23. In photographs from the parents' night-out, Rih wore a navy blue sports jersey and checkered pants along with a snakeskin bag and white sunglasses. A$AP complemented the "Diamonds" singer's outfit by wearing a plain white T-shirt, blue Gucci slacks, and chunky sneakers. He topped off his fit with a black New York Yankees hat.

Since becoming parents, the two have been spotted on multiple occasions out and about in the Big Apple and are always dressed to the nines

Rihanna and A$AP's outing comes less than a week after the 33-year-old rapper pleaded not guilty to felony assault.

The "Praise the Lord" rapper was charged after allegedly assaulting a former friend with a firearm in November 2021, according to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office obtained by E! News on Aug. 15.

photos
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Romance Rewind

He faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood."

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

2

Olivia Wilde Slams “Vicious” Custody Papers Incident at CinemaCon

3

Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorcing After 25 Years

He added, "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

The musician pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony assault during an Aug. 17 court appearance. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

2

Olivia Wilde Slams “Vicious” Custody Papers Incident at CinemaCon

3

Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorcing After 25 Years

4

Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift

5

Law & Order: SVU's Kelly Giddish Departing After 12 Seasons