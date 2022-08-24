Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer: June Prepares to Return to Gilead—With an Army

Gilead's head handmaid is preparing her return.
Hulu has released the trailer for season five of The Handmaid's Tale, which drops Sept. 14 on the streamer. And, though June (Elisabeth Moss) is safely ensconced in Canada, she's prepping for a return to the country that stole her child Hannah (Jordana Blake).
"They're not going to be looking for somebody going back into Gilead," she reasons. Under his eye, indeed.
In the full-length trailer, we find June right where we left her after the events of season four—high off her brutal murder of her former Commander, Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).
Clearly, her friends and family in Canada know this has pushed her somewhere she can never come back from: As June tells her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) that she wants "her"—a.k.a. Waterford's pregnant widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski)—to know she killed Fred, Luke responds with audacity.
"Do you want her to come after us?" he recoils, as the trailer shows June opening a letter for "Offred"— her old name as a handmaid.
As old friends like Moira (Samira Wiley) question June too, showrunner Bruce Miller says June is in precarious moral standing.
"She's in an incredibly extreme position—so we have to push her," he tells Vanity Fair. "The way we [all] look at it is, What would happen to a real person in this situation?"
And now, Serena's on a mission to find out who helped June and bring them down, as Gilead supporters flock to Canada to support her cause. Against the backdrop of Fred's funeral, June and Serena are now poised to go head-to-head.
"Their conflict has been central since the very beginning—and it's only been distracted by how awful Fred was and how he almost got in the way of their fight," Miller says. "Now that Fred is out of the way, it doesn't take June long to realize that she did something that felt very good, but she might have not gotten rid of the most dangerous one first."
Plus, the trailer teases new conflicts with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), who toe the line between good and evil.
Blessed be: The Handmaid's Tale returns Sept. 14 on Hulu.