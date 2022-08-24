Olivia Wilde Slams "Vicious" Custody Papers Incident Amid Split From Jason Sudeikis

Watch : Olivia Wilde Slams "VICIOUS" Custody Papers Incident

Olivia Wilde won't forget her experience at CinemaCon.

In April, the Don't Worry Darling director was excited to introduce her upcoming film at the convention, but the headline to come out of the event was that she was served custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis.

"It was my workplace," the mom of Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, explained to Variety. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It shouldn't have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event—this was something that required forethought."

What was also disappointing to Olivia was the fact that the moment took away from the cast and crew, who made the film possible.