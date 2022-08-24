Dua Lipa’s Risqué Little Black Dress Is Anything But Basic

Dua Lipa's sexy see-through birthday outfit will blow your mind.
The pop star, who turned 27 on Aug. 22, hasn't missed a beat in the style department to celebrate her festivities in Ibiza. Her latest outfit is further proof.
On Aug. 23, the "Levitating" singer shared a series of photos on Instagram that showcased her little black dress by Mugler. And knowing how boundary-pushing the fashion powerhouse is, the design was anything but basic.
The LBD's mock neckline and bodice left little to the imagination with its sheer material while the extreme side cut outs enhanced her hip bone structure. Although the musician's toned physique was on full display, the dress cleverly covered her chest with black geometric-shaped panels. The bottom half of the look had an asymmetrical ruched mini-skirt.
"vamosss a la fiestaaaa," Dua captioned her birthday post.
On Aug. 24, the Grammy winner shared additional glimpses inside her birthday celebrations with an Instagram photo dump.
In one snapshot, Dua offered a fun take on the Canadian tuxedo after showing off her halter denim bikini top and matching bottoms. She also wore a multi-colored purple dress, ornamented with flames, that Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty would approve of.
"pulled this dress out my vault for birthday dinner," Dua wrote of the hot number.
Other images in the carousel featured Dua enjoying a dinner and cake, while also having a night out with her closest friends.
Just five months after calling it quits Anwar Hadid in December 2021, the "We're Good" singer opened up about entering a new phase.
"The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone," she told Vogue in May as the June/July cover star. "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"
From the looks of her 27th birthday festivities, it seems she's living her best life and looking good while doing it!