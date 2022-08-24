TV Scoop Awards 2022

How Jason Momoa Really Feels About the Game of Thrones Spin-Off House of the Dragon

By Paige Strout Aug 24, 2022 5:51 PM
Watch: Jason Momoa DYING to Watch House of the Dragon

The one and only Khal Drogo is weighing in on House of the Dragon.

When it comes to the new Game of Thrones prequel series, Jason Momoa—who starred as the Dothraki ruler and husband of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO show's first season—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that he's "dying to see it."

"Of course, I want to watch it," he said at the season three premiere of his Apple TV+ series See on Aug. 23. "I just haven't yet."

The 43-year-old also revealed that the new HBO show filmed right next door to where he was shooting the new Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"I'm very excited," the actor continued. "I love the franchise. Obviously, I'm very close to the dragon side, so I'm looking forward to it."

In the meantime, fans can check out Momoa on the final season of See, which premieres Aug. 26. Set in a future where humankind has lost its sense of sight, Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a warrior who must protect his children born with the ability to see from those who wish to destroy them.

House of the Dragon Cast in and Out of Costume

When it came to shooting the show's "challenging" fight scenes, the actor told Daily Pop that practice made perfect. 

"It's pretty scary when you're waving a sword at someone's face and you can't actually make eye contact," he said. "We have a wonderful stunt team and we just do it like any other job. You just train, train, train so you don't make mistakes."

And like his See character, Momoa is a proud father, sharing kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with his ex Lisa Bonet. Out of the many life values he hopes to impart to his kids, he revealed the most important one is to "not be me."

"Do the couple good things I do," Momoa shared, "not the bad things."

Check out Daily Pop's red carpet interview with the star above.

See premieres Aug. 26th on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes on Fridays.

