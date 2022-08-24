Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Labor Day may be a couple of weeks away, but you can score some seriously amazing deals right now. If you could use a refresh on beddings, bath towels and kitchen essentials, we've got a huge home sale you don't want to miss.

Bed Bath & Beyond and is holding a major Warehouse Clearout Sale where you can score deals up to 80% off. Anything you need for your home from storage and cleaning to kitchen, dining and home decor are included in the sale. Since it's Bed Bath and Beyond, you can even find some really good discounts on health and beauty as well.

Some of the best deals we've seen are this cute Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice mug that's perfect for upcoming season. It's originally $6 but on sale for just over $1. If you want to shop spooky fun Halloween decor, the Warehouse Clearout Sale has deals starting at $2. But out of all the deals we've seen, these $110 bar stools in green for just $27 has to be the best. If you happen to be a Bed Bath & Beyond Rewards member, you can snag those stylish bar stools for as low as $22!

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the Bed Bath & Beyond Warehouse Clearout Sale. Sheck those out below.