2022 Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About Your Favorite Shows

E! News selected a handful of must-see fall TV shows, including Law & Order and The Real Love Boat, premiering this fall on NBC, ABC, Fox and more.

Fall is right around the corner, meaning pumpkin spice lattes and cozy nights by the fire are in our future—and that's not all.

Networks and streaming platforms are gearing up for the return of hit fall shows, like Abbott Elementary, Law & Order and NCIS. Not to forget Grey's Anatomy season 19, which will return with a slew of new residents after the hospital's teaching program shut down.

There's also a bunch of semi-new shows heading to TVs in the near future, with NBC ordering a reboot of the hit series Quantum Leap and CBS putting a reality TV twist on The Love Boat with their new show The Real Love Boat.

And The CW has spooky season covered, as the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters is due to premiere ahead of Halloween. While Jared Padalecki is reportedly sitting this one out, Jensen Ackles will narrate the show as Dean Winchester.

For our pick on the new shows to keep an eye out for this fall, keep reading...

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (Thursday, Oct. 6 on ABC)

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy is set to see some major changes at Grey Sloan Memorial. Five new stars—Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, Harry Shum Jr., who will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, and Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin—will be joining the series as residents. Ellen Pompeo, meanwhile, will appear on the show in a limited capacity, and Scott Speedman is now in a recurring role, instead of series regular.

ABC/Raymond Liu
The Rookie: Feds (Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC)

Niecy Nash-Betts gets suited up for the Rookie spin-off, The Rookie: Feds, in which she plays Special Agent Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the academy. Frankie Faison, Felix SolisJames Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers round out the cast.

Michael Courtney/CBS
So Help Me Todd (Thursday, Sept. 29 on CBS)

Skyler Astin and Marcia Gay Harden star in this dramedy, which centers on a mother and son who work together.

"As a kid, Todd wanted nothing more than to be a private detective. Now that he is, he's quite good at it," the series description reads. "The rest of his directionless life? That's a bit of an unsolved mystery, especially to his uber-successful lawyer mom. So when she offers him a job as an in-house investigator at her firm as a way for him to get his act together, he reluctantly agrees, as long as Mom promises to let her adult son be who he wants to be."

Sara Mally/CBS
The Real Love Boat (Wednesday, Oct. 5 on CBS)

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn are setting sail on a new dating show, based on the beloved sitcom The Love Boat. The series will see a group of singles sailing the Mediterranean for a chance to find love—and win a cash prize. "Assuming they navigate the compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way," CBS teases, "only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise."

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Thursday, Sept. 29 on Fox)

The mockumentary about the small town of Flatch will return for a second season on Sept. 29. The new episodes will see Jaime Pressly make her debut as Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a bad divorce. "She believes in second chances and wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves," the character description reads, "one margarita at a time."

Fox
Monarch (Sunday, Sept. 11 on Fox)

Season one of the country music drama will see Shania TwainMartina McBrideTanya Tucker and Little Big Town appear as guest stars in this Southern drama.

"Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman (Trace Adkins), along with his insanely talented—and tough as nails—wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon), have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie," the description teases. "When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette 'Nicky' Roman (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke (Joshua Sasse) and sister Gigi (Beth Ditto)."

Will Hart/NBC
Law & Order Crossover Event (Thursday, Sept. 22 on NBC)

NBC confirmed the series premieres of Law & Order: Organized CrimeLaw & Order: SVU and Law & Order will be combined as part of a 3-hour crossover event. The teams will work together to solve the mysterious death of a young woman, who was shot and killed. 

NBC
Quantum Leap (Monday, Sept. 19 on NBC)

Raymond Lee leads the reboot of the hit '90s series, which previously starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett. According to the series description, "A new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

CW
The Winchesters (Tuesday, Oct. 11 on The CW)

Fans of the Supernatural will get to know more about Sam and Dean Winchester's parents when the prequel series premieres this fall. Their parents Mary and John will be played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger.

Prime Video
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Friday, Sept. 2 on Prime Video)

Prime Video is bringing Middle-Earth to the small screen in this prequel series, based on the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novels. Fans of the franchise will travel back to the Second Age, when a mysterious evil is emerging from the darkness. 

Peacock
Vampire Academy (Sept. 15 on Peacock)

Vampire Diaries executive producer Julie Plec brings to life Richelle Mead's book of the same name.

"In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society," the series description teases. "One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi' who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn't do the job first."

RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX
Blockbuster (TBD on Netflix)

Melissa Fumero and Randall Park star in the upcoming Netflix series. "An ensemble comedy that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in America," Netflix teases, "that explores what it takes—and more specifically who it takes—for a small business to succeed against all odd."

Apple TV+
Shantaram (Friday, Oct. 14 on Apple TV+)

Charlie Hunnam stars as Lin Ford in Shantaram, a TV adaptation of the international bestselling novel of the same name, which was written by Gregory David Roberts. Charlie's character is a fugitive traveling through Bombay in the '80s, according to Apple TV+.

"Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place," the series description reads. "After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it."

YouTube
The Idol (TBD on HBO & HBO Max)

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp play a cult leader and pop star in this gritty drama, co-created by the singer and Euphoria writer Sam Levinson. Little is known about the mysterious series, but fans recently got a glimpse of the ensemble cast, which includes Dan LevyJane AdamsTroye Sivan and more.

Erin Simkin/Hulu
Welcome to Chippendales (Nov. 22 on Hulu)

Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett play ill-fated business partners Somen "Steve" Banerjee and Nick de Noia, who built up the Chippendales empire. The Hulu series will chronicle their success and subsequent downfall, which made headlines in the '80s.

Chris Haston/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo
Real Girlfriends in Paris (Monday, Sept. 5 on Bravo)

Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Kacey MargoMargaux Lignel, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito star in this new reality show, set in Paris, France. According to Bravo, the series will see the American twenty-somethings "find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city."

