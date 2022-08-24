RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax Speaks Out Against "Racist and Crude Comments"

Watch : Inside Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Collection

Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax has an important message for internet trolls.

Just one day after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star condemned those leaving hateful comments on her 14-year-old's social media accounts, Garcelle shared a powerful note from Jax himself.

"I'd like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult," he began in an Aug. 24 Instagram Story, "because I am not one."

"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he continued. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."

And like many normal kids, he has an Instagram—one that "is not for publicity nor the public's gaze," he wrote, "but to be seen by my peers as just another kid."

However, now that he's being spammed with cruel comments, Jax said he's making the account private even though he "really wanted to avoid" it.