RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax Speaks Out Against "Racist and Crude Comments"

Garcelle Beauvais' son Jax has an important message for internet trolls.
Just one day after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star condemned those leaving hateful comments on her 14-year-old's social media accounts, Garcelle shared a powerful note from Jax himself.
"I'd like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult," he began in an Aug. 24 Instagram Story, "because I am not one."
"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he continued. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."
And like many normal kids, he has an Instagram—one that "is not for publicity nor the public's gaze," he wrote, "but to be seen by my peers as just another kid."
However, now that he's being spammed with cruel comments, Jax said he's making the account private even though he "really wanted to avoid" it.
"The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable," Jax continued. "However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school."
The message concluded with a sincere thank-you to those sharing positive comments, something that Jax said "means a lot."
Garcelle's initial post shared a similar sentiment. "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!" she tweeted. "It hurts it's not OK."
"I've been in tears all night," added the NYPD Blue actress, who's also mom Jax's twin brother Jaid as well as her eldest son, Oliver, 31. "it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH."
Lisa Rinna also condemned the hate being directed toward the cast's children, writing in-part, "all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)