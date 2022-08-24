Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Divorcing After 25 Years of Marriage

Watch : Are Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Bringing Dates to the 2017 Globes?

After 25 rounds, Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin is throwing in the towel on their marriage.

On Aug. 19, the former model filed for divorce from the Rocky actor at a Florida court, according to legal records obtained by E! News.

Stallone's rep quoted the actor as saying in a statement on Aug. 24, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

E! News has reached out to Flavin's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia Stallone, 25, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.

News of the couple's divorce filing comes days after tattoo artist Zach Perez shared photos of himself tattooing Stallone's bicep with a sketch of Butkus, his Rocky character Rocky Balboa's bull mastiff, over an existing tattoo of Flavin's face.

Perez later deleted the pics and the actor's rep told the Daily Mail, "Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus."