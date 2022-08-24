All 3 Law & Order Shows Unite in Giant Crossover Event

Watch : Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return

Prepare for the crossover event of the season.

NBC announced Aug. 24 that there will be a historic three-hour Law & Order crossover event on Sept. 22 that will see characters from across the franchise working together on a case. The night will kick off with Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will lead into Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, before coming to an end with Law & Order.

The crossover will see Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler, Jeffrey Donovan's Det. Frank Cosgrove, Mehcad Brooks' Det. Jalen Shaw, Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy and Hugh Dancy's ADA Nolan Price team up to figure out what happened after a mysterious young girl who is shot in cold blood.

Benson and Stabler are called to work on the case after Cosgrove and Shaw "realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands," according to NBC. "After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring," the teaser continues, "but complications threaten the outcome of their case."