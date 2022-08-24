The Real Housewives of Dubai's Reunion Trailer Will Make You Say "OMG"

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

The Real Housewives of Dubai are going for gold at their very first reunion.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the Bravo series' season one reunion. From jaw-dropping accusations to an unexpected cameo from an A-list supermodel, the preview promises plenty of shocking moments and equally fun antics.

For starters, host Andy Cohen gets a surprise phone call from a mega-famous celebrity friend and avid RHODubai watcher.

"Naomi Campbell is calling me right now, this is insane," Andy says before Campbell fangirls over Chanel Ayan, telling her over the phone, "You're the best thing on the show! Don't let anyone ruffle your feathers."

And it's not long before Ayan delivers another one of her famous one-liners: "I came dressed in black because I'm ready to murder these bitches." Iconic.

In classic Andy fashion, the host wastes no time dealing out the difficult questions. As he tells Caroline Stanbury, "Twitter wants to know about Sergio's past tweets..." Lesa Milan cuts in with, "The racist tweets?"

Stanbury and Lesa's feud is clearly very much still alive as Lesa later calls her co-star "the wicked witch of the Middle East," to which Stanbury fires back, "You're a former escort."