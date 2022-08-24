Glen Powell Clarifies His Reaction to Rumored Marvel Casting

Watch : Glen Powell Hopes to Star in a Musical

Looks like Glen Powell won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe—for now, at least.

On Aug. 23, the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 33, shared whether there was any truth to the rumors of him being cast as Cyclops in an upcoming X-Men movie.

"Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, ‘Dude, are you Cyclops?' No, I'm not," he shared during an interview with Variety. "Nobody has called me. I don't even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about."

The interviewer then suggested that if Glen isn't Cyclops, then he and his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Miles Teller, should get their own spinoff, to which he replied, "I think that's more likely."

The same day the interview was published, Glen clarified his response about not being contacted by Marvel on Twitter, writing, "I sound angry and confused, but I promise it's just confused."