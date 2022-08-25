Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Touch Down in Italy for Romantic Honeymoon

Watch : See Jennifer Lopez's 3 STUNNING Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready for the second act of their wedding celebration: the honeymoon.

The couple, who recently tied the knot for a second time, were seen enjoying a night out around Italy's Lake Como on Aug. 23. For the occasion, the Marry Me star aptly donned a white dress and matching sandals, while the Tender Bar actor kept things casual in a blue sweater and cream-colored pants.

At one point in the evening, Ben was seen holding his wife's hand as he helped her board a water taxi. The two then sat next to one another as the boat sped off into the night.

The outing came just days after J.Lo and the Oscar winner exchanged vows at Ben's estate in Savannah, Ga. The nuptials, which featured an all-white dress code, was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty and celebrated the pair getting legally married last month. Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony, as well as Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner all took part in the ceremony, an eyewitness told E! News.