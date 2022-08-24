Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Latest World Tour Is a Slam Dunk

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

This summer is all about love, basketball and sizzling vacations.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are letting loose on vacation in Mallorca, Spain. The Bring It On actress shared images of the couple glowing in the Spain sunshine while on a boat this week.

Gabrielle captioned the Aug. 19 post, "Its begun." She appropriately hashtagged their adventures the #WadeWorldTour2022.

The pair enjoyed spa days in Spain, passing footballs to each other on the yacht, riding jet skis and romantic dinners complete with rose petals.

They're even embracing some PDA and posted a video of a sweet kiss on TikTok with a Spanish breeze blowing through Gabrielle's hair.

Gabrielle shared on TikTok that the duo's alone time together was "so very necessary."

On one occasion, the couple took a boat to eat lunch, where Gabrielle was seen wearing a turquoise dress over a neon green swimsuit. Gabrielle called the Aug. 21 outing "Not your average lunch. Que Bueno!"