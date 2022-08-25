These Cute Cardigans With Over 14,000 5-Star Reviews Are Trending on Amazon—And They're on Sale for $26!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although many of us are still dealing with the summer heat, that isn't stopping Amazon shoppers from stocking up on new sweaters for fall. In fact, we came across these top-rated cardigans in Amazon's trending section, and they're on sale now for just $26!
Merokeety's Long Sleeve Snap Button Cardigan comes in over 30 colors including black, army green, navy and wine, as well as patterns like stripes, plaid and animal print. With so many options to choose from, you're sure to find something you love. Not only that, these sweaters are super versatile and can be worn casually with your favorite pair of jeans or dressed up with a nice blouse and skirt. They were also made using soft, lightweight fabric, making them the perfect transitional pieces for fall. It's no wonder it's been a trending item on Amazon for the past few weeks.
These sweaters have over 14,000 five-star reviews with many shoppers raving over how comfortable and stylish these are. Numerous reviewers loved these cardigans so much, they ended up buying multiple colors.
To learn more and to snag one for yourself at a discounted price, check out the below.
Merokeety Long Sleeve Snap Button Cardigan
Merokeety's Long Sleeve Snap Button Cardigans are made of rayon, polyester and spandex. They're longer in length, feature antique brass snap buttons and ribbed cuffs, and made with soft, lightweight material that's perfect for fall. Right now, there's even a coupon you can click to save an extra 15% off at checkout. Be sure to take advantage of this deal while you still can!
Wondering what your fellow Amazon shoppers think about this cardigan? Check out the following reviews.
"I am currently trying to replace my wardrobe with quality pieces and am very pleased with my purchase. I work for a doctor's office and the patient rooms are always so cold. This will be perfect. It's thick enough to keep me warm inside the office but sufficiently lightweight so that I won't die when I exit to the summer sun. I have already added additional items from the Merokeety store to my wish list, so safe to say I would definitely buy again!"
"Perfect sweater to wear to work in the fall. It fits as expected; I ordered a large. The snap front buttons are such a cute detail. Too cute!"
"I like how it felt and the stretch of it. I use it with some leggings and looks really nice. The color and everything was perfect. I bought it over a year ago and the material looks like new with no discoloration at all. Really good product."
"Perfect, fits as expected, comfortable and stylish. Ordered a second one in a print."
"This is the perfect sweater for working in an office or a sit down job. I always pull up my sleeves when wearing long sleeves, and after a few wears and washes, the sleeves are still perfect and not stretched out. It is nice and soft but lightweight enough that after work when I walk out to my car I'm not melting in 80 degree weather."
"I love this sweater! I originally bought in black and now have three other colors!"
"Highly recommend. I have purchased several different colors of this style cardigan and I love them all. They're flattering, comfortable and easy to care for. They are also long and pair well with leggings. Love these cardigans!"
