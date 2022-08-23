Anne Heche’s Son Homer Laffoon Shares Touching Reason Behind Her Final Resting Place

Watch : Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon wants her to be remembered in Hollywood.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actress' body was cremated on Aug. 18, per a death certificate obtained by E! News, with her final place of burial being the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif.

Anne's 20-year-old son Homer, whom she shared with ex Coley Laffoon, explained in a new statement the sentimental reason behind why they decided to bury his mother at the location.

"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," he said in a statement to E! News on Aug. 23. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her."

Homer explained, "It's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."