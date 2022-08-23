Anne Heche’s Son Homer Laffoon Shares Touching Reason Behind Her Final Resting Place

Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon wants her to be remembered in Hollywood.
The Six Days, Seven Nights actress' body was cremated on Aug. 18, per a death certificate obtained by E! News, with her final place of burial being the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif.
Anne's 20-year-old son Homer, whom she shared with ex Coley Laffoon, explained in a new statement the sentimental reason behind why they decided to bury his mother at the location.
"My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit," he said in a statement to E! News on Aug. 23. "We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her."
Homer explained, "It's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."
"Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events," he continued. "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."
Other celebrities to be laid to rest at Hollywood Forever include Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino and Mel Blanc.
Homer's statement follows an emotional post his father made on Instagram on his late ex-wife.
"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things," he said in a selfie video on Aug. 12. "One, I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to."
He added, "Two, Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough, it's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by his family and he's strong and he's going to be OK."
In addition to Homer, Anne is also a mom to 13-year-old son Atlas, whose father is her ex-partner James Tupper.