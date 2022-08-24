We’ll Let You Be the Judge of Aubrey Plaza’s Impression of Jennifer Coolidge

Watch : Aubrey Plaza Says White Lotus Season 2 Will Be "Very Different"

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—but maybe there's an exception to every rule?

Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge co-star in the highly-anticipated second season of The White Lotus, premiering in October on HBO, so E! News' The Rundown asked Aubrey to pay homage to the Emmy-nominated actress with an impression.

With pursed lips, squinted eyes and a slurred voice, Aubrey managed to mumble something mostly incoherent before a big finish that included the words, "White Lotus."

Hey, it's the thought that counts!

When it comes to the second season of The White Lotus, Aubrey remained mostly tight-lipped—but did manage to spill some enticing details.

"Season two is very different than season one. It's set in Italy this time, so the writing kind of reflects the Italian culture," she revealed. "It's fiery and the stakes are really high. I think people are going to be surprised at how it feels like the same White Lotus, but with a whole new twist."

We love twists!