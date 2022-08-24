TV Scoop Awards 2022

We’ll Let You Be the Judge of Aubrey Plaza’s Impression of Jennifer Coolidge

Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge are soon to be seen on screen together in season two of The White Lotus. In this exclusive Rundown clip, see Aubrey do her best impression her co-star.

Watch: Aubrey Plaza Says White Lotus Season 2 Will Be "Very Different"

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—but maybe there's an exception to every rule?

Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge co-star in the highly-anticipated second season of The White Lotus, premiering in October on HBO, so E! News' The Rundown asked Aubrey to pay homage to the Emmy-nominated actress with an impression. 

With pursed lips, squinted eyes and a slurred voice, Aubrey managed to mumble something mostly incoherent before a big finish that included the words, "White Lotus."

Hey, it's the thought that counts!

When it comes to the second season of The White Lotus, Aubrey remained mostly tight-lipped—but did manage to spill some enticing details.

"Season two is very different than season one. It's set in Italy this time, so the writing kind of reflects the Italian culture," she revealed. "It's fiery and the stakes are really high. I think people are going to be surprised at how it feels like the same White Lotus, but with a whole new twist."

We love twists!

The White Lotus: Season 2 Details

We do know that Aubrey is playing Harper Spiller, according to HBO, "a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends."

In a photo released by the network Aug. 17, Aubrey is seen alongside Will Sharpe, who appears to play her husband, as the two clink glasses with Theo James and Meghann Fahy as they check into the Sicilian resort at the center of season two.

Coolidge, of course, will be reprising her role as lovable socialite Tanya McQuoid in the second season. While it's unclear what exactly has brought Tanya to Italy, a recently-released teaser shows Tanya riding around with a man on a moped.

Live your life, Tanya!

The second season of The White Lotus also stars Michael ImperioliSabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice GrannóSimona Tabasco, F. Murray AbrahamAdam DiMarcoTom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson

Before season two drops, get your Aubrey fix from Spin Me Round—co-starring Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon, Ayden Mayeri and Fred Armisen—available in theaters, VOD and streaming on AMC+.

