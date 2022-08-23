Disney's Pocahontas Star Irene Bedard Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

Watch : Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Irene Bedard is in hot water with the authorities.

The actress, most known for voicing the titular character in the 1995 Disney animated film Pocahontas, was arrested for disorderly conduct on Aug. 19 in Xenia, Ohio, according to the city's police department. In a Xenia Police Division report obtained by E! News, authorities said Bedard was taken into custody after two officers observed a woman on the sidewalk arguing with the 55-year-old, who then "walked out into the street screaming, without any regard for traffic."

Police said in the report that Bedard had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath" when one of the officers approached her at the scene.

"When asked if she drank anything today, she said that she didn't. But, she did say that she drank a whole bottle of vodka yesterday," the officer wrote in the report. "I attempted to try to get her to give me a name of someone who could come and care for her, but she would not give me anything. I also offered to take her to the hospital. But, she said the hospital wouldn't help her."