Rachel Bilson Shares How She and Ex Hayden Christensen Chose Daughter Briar Rose's Name

Watch : Rachel Bilson Talks Holidays and Motherhood

Rachel Bilson and ex Hayden Christensen's daughter Briar Rose has a name fit for a princess.

The O.C. alum, 40, recently shared how she and the Stars Wars actor, 41, chose their 7-year-old's name.

"So, when I was pregnant," she began on the Aug. 22 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, "we really were stuck on Millie and then the more we thought about it—cause Hayden and I met in a movie called Jumper and my character's name was Millie—and then we couldn't decide if that's like super lame or super cute."

However, once Hayden's mom, Alie Nelson, told them that the full name of Millie would be Millicent, the actress said she quickly changed her mind because it was "too close to Maleficent," adding, "I can't go there."

Hayden and Rachel—who split in 2017 after 10 years together—went with another Disney reference instead, naming their daughter after Princess Aurora.