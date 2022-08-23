Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Got a Breast Lift

Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about going under the knife.
During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the Laguna Beach alum revealed that she underwent a breast lift after a fan asked if her boobs were real.
"Gonna keep it real with y'all," she wrote on Aug. 23, alongside a photo of herself in a bikini. "Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids."
Kristin—who shares Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 with ex Jay Cutler—was also candid about her experience with Botox and fillers, or lack thereof, and admitted she's "never done it."
"It's not for me. But I've seen it look amazing on some people," she shared. "My concern is that we don't know the long term effects of it (and I don't mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.
She added, "Also, I'm super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don't bother me."
The Hills star is also not a fan of luxury skin treatments such as chemical peels and lasers, calling her experiences, "honesty...meh."
"I've done all that s--t and have truly never seen any results," she said. "I've wasted a lot of money."
She did say that microneedling is the one procedure where she "maybe saw a little difference," but overall isn't impressed, adding, "It's about taking care of yourself from the inside out."
The 35-year-old has recently become more open about her body, explaining earlier this year she has been working out more and has "put on a lot of weight…in a good way."
"I've come a long way from a few years ago and I'm really proud of the progress I've made," she wrote on Instagram in June, along with a carousel of old and new photos that showcased how far she's come in her fitness journey. "I don't even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress."
Even after some social media trolls dragged her for sharing a bikini shot, Kristin wouldn't apologize for being confident with herself.
"I think just because I'm a mom doesn't mean I should be ashamed of my body or have to hide it," she shared on an episode of Not Skinny Not Fat podcast last month. "It makes me proud. I feel the best I ever have, physically but like mentally, emotionally. They all fuel one another. And so, yeah, I think it's something to celebrate."